Unpacking the new US Western Balkans strategy | A Debrief with Fleck, Piscevic, Zeneli & Thorpe

IN THIS EPISODE

Washington has put its Balkans policy on paper. Here’s what it really means.

The Trump administration has released its State Department report on US policy toward the Western Balkans. Seven pages. No mention of democracy. No mention of EU integration. What it does contain is a clear, unapologetic signal: America’s engagement with the Balkans will from now on be driven by security, energy, and economic interests.

Four Atlantic Council experts join #BalkanDebrief host Ilva Tare to cut through the noise: Jörn Fleck, Senior Director of the Europe Center; Valbona Zeneli, Nonresident Senior Fellow; Maja Pišćević, Nonresident Senior Fellow; and Amanda Thorpe, Nonresident Senior Fellow.

What has actually changed:

• The US has formally moved away from democracy-first, values-based engagement toward a harder, transactional doctrine.

• Security cooperation and countering Russian and Chinese influence are now the primary lens through which Washington sees the region.

• Economic partnerships, energy, infrastructure, LNG, and small modular reactors replace political conditionality as the currency of the relationship.

• The EU is absent from the report entirely, raising questions about who anchors the region’s reform agenda going forward.

What it means for the region:

This shift closes one door and opens another. The era of waiting for political recognition and democratic benchmarks to unlock Western support may be giving way to a more direct, results-oriented relationship. For governments willing to engage on these terms, the opportunities are real.

How the region can capitalize:

• Lock in as a security partner. Demonstrating clear alignment against Russian and Chinese influence is the single strongest card any Western Balkans government can play right now.

• Move on energy without delay. LNG supply agreements, infrastructure projects, and small modular reactor partnerships are on the table, but only for governments that come prepared.

• Turn commerce into strategic depth. Economic ties with American partners build influence that outlasts any single administration.

• Show up as a region, not just individual states. A stable, cooperative Western Balkans is exponentially more attractive to a transactional Washington than six fragmented capitals each competing for attention.

Is Washington’s new policy a floor for engagement over the next four years, or a ceiling? The answer may depend less on Washington than on what the region does next.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

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The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

Related Experts: Ilva Tare, Jörn Fleck, Maja Piscevic, Amanda Thorpe, and Valbona Zeneli