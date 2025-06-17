IN THIS EPISODE

In this eye-opening episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, speaks with Augustin Palokaj, a top Brussels-based correspondent and expert on EU-Balkans relations.

As the EU renews its enlargement agenda, why are only Albania and Montenegro making real progress with the negotiations, while others like North Macedonia and Kosovo remain stalled? The conversation explores the current momentum and persistent frustrations in the Western Balkans’ EU accession process. And what role can, or should, the United States play in the region, especially in the Kosovo-Serbia unfinished dialogue?

What needs to change for the Balkan countries and for Brussels? How is the success of enlargement measured by real reforms or political statements, and why are some candidate countries growing frustrated about the process?

Whether you are a policymaker, analyst, student or regional observer, this episode offers rare insights into the internal EU conversations that shape the Balkan region.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

