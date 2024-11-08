IN THIS EPISODE

Ilva Tare, a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, sits down with Majlinda Bregu, the outgoing Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, in this compelling #BalkansDebrief episode to discuss the current challenges of the region’s integration and cooperation as well as the gap between signing regional agreements and their actual implementation. Bregu highlights pressing issues such as the recognition of professional qualifications and the freedom of movement with ID cards, emphasizing that the effectiveness of these agreements relies heavily on the commitment of regional leaders to take action beyond ceremonial signings.

Bregu explains the Common Regional Market (CRM) 2.0 goals and its critical role in aligning with EU integration, by enhancing economic cooperation and convergence and paving the way for smoother entry into the EU’s single market.

She also addresses the Western Balkans’ pressing security and economic challenges, revealing how rising inflation, increasing costs, and corruption are creating distress for citizens and businesses. Moreover, Bregu warns that non-economic concerns, particularly the region’s troubling depopulation and ongoing disputes, are emerging as significant security threats.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

