A Wall Street wake-up call on Trump’s tariffs

It’s the opening alarm bell. Markets are sagging in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision—after a one-month delay—to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and increase tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 20 percent. As of today, the United States now has its highest effective tariff rate since 1943. To make sense of the market moves and Trump’s thinking on tariffs, we turned to the head of our GeoEconomics Center for insight.

Josh Lipsky (@joshualipsky): Senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and former adviser to the International Monetary Fund

Seeing red

Monday was “the day Wall Street finally realized that Trump was serious about tariffs,” Josh tells us. The S&P 500 fell nearly 2 percent on Monday as Trump declared that the tariffs would indeed go into effect at midnight, and declined another 1 percent on Tuesday as Mexico, Canada, and China promised retaliatory measures.

Three ways to tariff

Josh has noticed three distinct ways that Trump is wielding tariffs in his second term. The first is “tariff as a negotiating tactic.” That’s what many on Wall Street thought the tariffs that came into effect today were, extrapolating from how tariff threats typically played out during Trump’s first term (for example, with the China Phase One deal). Josh expects this use of tariffs to continue, noting that China remains “a leading candidate for a renewed trade deal, despite Monday’s announcement” and the new tariffs against Canada and Mexico may prove “temporary and become part of deal-making to renew the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026.”

Street smarts

Josh says we should expect much more “tariff as tariff” and “tariff as punishment” during Trump’s second term, and “therefore more retaliation from other countries” and greater “risk of a global trade war.”

Image: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo