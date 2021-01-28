FAST THINKING: Breaking down Biden’s big climate moves

Wed, Jan 20, 2021

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have inherited a country deep in crisis. After the tumult of 2020, the new administration takes the helm amid high unemployment, a sluggish economic recovery, soaring national debt, and a staggering 360,000 Americans dead from a pandemic that shows few signs of slowing before new vaccines can be distributed. At the same time, President Biden has asserted that the United States will regain its mantle of leadership of the liberal order, reset its international partnerships, and, perhaps most importantly, rebuild as a clean, green superpower putting the global community back on track to meet its climate commitments and securing a sustainable trajectory for future economic growth.