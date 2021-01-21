An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have inherited a country deep in crisis. After the tumult of 2020, the new administration takes the helm amid high unemployment, a sluggish economic recovery, soaring national debt, and a staggering 360,000 Americans dead from a pandemic that shows few signs of slowing before new vaccines can be distributed. At the same time, President Biden has asserted that the United States will regain its mantle of leadership of the liberal order, reset its international partnerships, and, perhaps most importantly, rebuild as a clean, green superpower putting the global community back on track to meet its climate commitments and securing a sustainable trajectory for future economic growth.

The Global Energy Center’s issue brief, “Choosing Wisely: How the Biden Administration can Build a Better Coalition on International Energy and Climate Policy in a Post-COVID World,” by David Goldwyn and Andrea Clabough evaluates how the new administration will have to choose wisely between competing domestic and international priorities. Goldwyn and Clabough provide a series of policy recommendations to guide the new administration as it charts a path to sustainable recovery and growth.

