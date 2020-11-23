FAST THINKING: It’s Yellen for Treasury
Just in
Joe Biden’s selections for key cabinet positions continue apace with Janet Yellen, his reported nominee to lead the Treasury Department. Yellen, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman to hold the post. She’d face an economy devastated by the coronavirus and the haphazard response to it in Washington. For insight into how she might manage a difficult recovery, we turned to the Atlantic Council’s resident economics guru, Josh Lipsky.
Today’s expert reaction courtesy of
- Josh Lipsky (@joshualipsky): Former IMF and US State Department official and director of the GeoEconomics Center
WHY IS THERE SO MUCH BUZZ AROUND THIS PICK?
- A historic choice: Yellen would be ”the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history. But it is historic for other reasons as well. If confirmed, she will become the first person in forty years to serve both as Treasury Secretary and chair of the Federal Reserve. At a time when monetary policy is becoming a more dominant force in the global economy, there may be no one better positioned for this role than Janet Yellen.”
- Breadth of experience: “Yellen is a world-renowned labor economist and was chair of the Council of Economic Advisors and president of the Reserve Bank of San Francisco. All of this has prepared her to tackle the biggest economic challenge of her career.”
Subscribe to Atlantic Council’s Fast Thinking news alerts
Sign up to receive rapid insight in your inbox from Atlantic Council experts on global events as they unfold.
IS SHE RIGHT FOR THIS MOMENT?
- Searching for economic equity: “Throughout her research and public service, Dr. Yellen’s focus has been building more resilient economies for all citizens. Some of her most influential research centered on equal pay for women—a particularly important topic considering COVID-19 has a disproportionate economic impact on women.”
- A daunting to-do list: “The G20 needs clear leadership to coordinate a new round of fiscal stimulus, the US economic situation is looking more precarious as the virus rages, and the financial sector still remains vulnerable to shocks. Tackling all of these issues will require a whole-of-government approach, and here Dr. Yellen’s relationship with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, forged during their time together there, may help them to become a dynamic duo. Equally important, she is known throughout the economic community as a wonderful mentor and teacher.”
WHAT DOES HER APPOINTMENT SAY ABOUT BIDEN’S THINKING?
- Re-establishing American leadership: “By choosing Dr. Yellen to be the 78th Secretary of the treasury in a time of economic crisis, Biden has sent a clear signal that America is ready to once again assume the role of a collaborative economic leader. That is a message the world—ravaged by COVID-19—has been waiting to hear.”
Further reading
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
FAST THINKING: How Tony Blinken sees America
Joe Biden is reportedly about to make his first major foreign-policy move by announcing that he’ll nominate Tony Blinken, his longtime advisor and a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, as secretary of state. To answer the big questions about who Blinken is and how he might serve in the role, we turned to Dan Fried, a former US ambassador who spent forty years in the foreign service and has known Blinken for decades.
Fast Thinking by
Mon, Nov 9, 2020
FAST THINKING: Trump fires his defense secretary
Two days after losing his bid for re-election, President Trump has removed Mark Esper, whose run as defense secretary was marked in its final stages by his defiance of Trump—on the idea of sending US troops to quell protests against police brutality and even on the question of wearing masks during the pandemic. How will his departure contribute to the post-election tumult? And is his successor likely to push back against the president?
Fast Thinking by
Sun, Nov 8, 2020
FAST THINKING: How Europe will react to a Biden presidency
While many European leaders may hope for a smoother relationship with President-elect Joe Biden—compared to a rocky four years with President Donald Trump—will both sides of the Atlantic be able to smooth over their differences?
Fast Thinking by