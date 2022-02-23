The Atlantic Council’s Gray Zone Task Force consists of technical and policy experts, former government officials, and private sector executives. These individuals leverage their deep knowledge and extensive experience in impacted and impactful industries to examine adversarial acts in the gray zone and determine how the United States and its allies and partners can leverage hybrid tactics to meet their own strategic ends.
Clementine G. Starling is the deputy director of Forward Defense and resident fellow of the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. In her role, she oversees the Initiative’s programming and research, and leads on the defense policy and European security practice areas. Her own research focuses on great power competition with China and Russia, deterrence and US force posture, and transatlantic security. During her time at the Council, Starling has produced and contributed to reports on Russia’s nuclear strategy, military mobility, political warfare, Europe-China relations, and the US-UK relationship. Starling’s analysis has been featured in a range of publications and she has provided commentary for National Public Radio, the BBC, and ABC News, among others. Within the Transatlantic Security team, she played a leading role in managing NATO’s official public diplomacy efforts (“NATO Engages”) around the Alliance’s 2019 London Leaders’ Meeting and other summits. Starling is also the Security and Defense fellow at Young Professionals in Foreign Policy (YPFP). Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, Starling worked in the UK Parliament with the House of Commons Defence Select Committee providing analysis on UK defense, Middle East security, and technology. Originally from the United Kingdom, she also worked for the Britain Stronger in Europe (BREMAIN) campaign. She graduated with honors from the London School of Economics with a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and History.
Robert J. Giesler is a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Giesler is a retired US Army officer and Senior Executive Service member. He has subsequently served as a consultant to a variety of government agencies as well as advisor to a number of US corporations. He has served in a number of senior roles within the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) that include director, strategy coordination; chief, strategy and plans, Department of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office; and director, information operations and strategic studies. While in OSD, his specialties included strategy development, information operations, hybrid conflict, cyber in conflict, special operations, and intelligence. While in industry, he has worked as senior vice president for cyber programs at the Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) with a focus on corporate-wide strategy as well as organic and inorganic growth. In academia, he was the senior advisor for asymmetric operations at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and was responsible for providing thought leadership on strategy and solutions development across the full spectrum of asymmetric operations challenges. His army career included tours in the infantry as an army counterintelligence agent, clandestine human intelligence operations, and strategic planning. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the Defense Intelligence College postgraduate intelligence program.
Vice Admiral Timothy J. “TJ” White, US Navy (Ret.), is a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. For more than thirty years, White has been a national security practitioner, strategist, and cyber operations expert leading joint military formations and combined intelligence community organizations. He has commanded at all levels within the Navy and on joint service, most recently serving as the commander of US Fleet Cyber Command, of US Tenth Fleet, and of US Navy Space Command simultaneously. Previously, he served as the commander of the US Cyber National Mission Force of US Cyber Command. He is a former director of intelligence for US Indo-Pacific Command and has served globally in various combat zones and conflict areas supporting competition dynamics. As a former Commander in Chief of Pacific Fleet Shiphandler of the Year, he misses his days driving a battleship. He is a 1987 graduate of the US Naval Academy and holds additional diplomas from the Naval Postgraduate School, Naval War College, National Defense University, and myriad professional education institutions.
Jennifer A. Counter is a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. She is currently a vice president at Orbis Operations, where she advises friendly foreign governments on national security matters. She splits her time between the Gulf and her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to Orbis Operations, Jennifer was a vice president at Ipsos, where she oversaw a team that melded technology, big data, and new research means. Prior to that, she was a foreign service officer in US State Department’s Regional Affairs Office and a US Air Force intelligence officer. While with the State Department, she focused much of her efforts on strategic communications at grassroots-level civil society organizations and with media outlets to advocate for US policy positions on counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and other transnational issues in South Asia, East Africa, and Western Europe. Jennifer received her BA in political science from Boston University in 2001, a MA in global diplomacy from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies in 2017, and a MS in strategic communication from Columbia University in 2019. She is pursuing a MA in political psychology from Arizona State University, which she aims to complete in the spring of 2022.
Marc Polymeropoulos is a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Polymeropoulos worked for twenty-six years at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before retiring in July 2019 at the Senior Intelligence Service level. He was one of the CIA’s most highly decorated operations officers, serving in multiple field and headquarters assignments for the US government. Polymeropoulos received the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Intelligence Commendation Medal, and the Intelligence Medal of Merit. He specialized in counterterrorism, the Middle East, and South Asia, spending extensive time in Iraq and Afghanistan. Just prior to his retirement, Polymeropoulos served at CIA headquarters and was in charge of the CIA’s clandestine operations in Europe and Eurasia. Polymeropoulos frequently comments on international events in the US media, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Fox News, GQ, Yahoo News, CNN, and MSNBC. He also writes a weekly column on intelligence as a Washington Examiner contributor. Polymeropoulos’s book, “Clarity in Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the CIA,” was published by Harper Collins in June 2021.
David L. Fogel is a two-time successful entrepreneur and proven business executive with extensive experience at all stages of the entrepreneurial process–business inception, raising capital and investing himself in start-ups, scaling and operating businesses, and exiting mature companies. Currently, he is an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University, where he teaches entrepreneurship. Fogel previously served as co-founder, president, chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer of IndexIQ, an innovative indexing business and exchange-traded fund issuer currently with over $4 billion in assets under management. In 1999, he co-founded SmartPortfolio.com, Inc., which became a leading email financial newsletter business. In September 2020, Fogel was appointed senior advisor and chief business development officer in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the US Department of State. In November 2020, Professor Fogel was nominated as assistant secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. Prior to the State Department, he was appointed as chief of staff, the number two position, at The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), where he was responsible for day-to-management of the 500-person independent agency, policy, and EXIM Board-level transactions, and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award. His policy responsibilities included coordinating among multiple stakeholders within the various departments of the executive branch, the White House, the US Congress, US businesses, and outside advocacy groups. Fogel received a bachelor of science in foreign service, a juris doctor degree, and a master of business administration from Georgetown University. He has served on the advisory boards for both the McDonough School of Business and the Wall Street Alliance at Georgetown, and he received the Alumni Association Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the School of Business Dean’s Award in 2016. He was also a member of the board of trustees of Freedom House, a seventy-five-year non-partisan organization that promotes freedom, human rights and democratic change globally.
Thomas Ferguson retired with over twenty-three years of service as a national security professional with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He began his career as a special agent in September 1996 and was first assigned to the Chicago Field Office. Over the course of this assignment, he ran numerous high profile joint sources with other US intelligence community partners. In October 2002, Ferguson was promoted to FBI Headquarters in the newly formed Counterespionage Section. There, he focused primarily on Iraqi counterespionage issues in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, helped assemble the FBI team that debriefed Saddam Hussain, and achieved prosecutorial successes against those who had been acting as agents in furtherance of the Saddam regime. Ferguson went on to serve in several other FBI leadership assignments to include being detailed to the Department of Homeland Security and supervising the Joint Terrorism Task Force in the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, and multiple other senior management positions within both the FBI Headquarters Counterintelligence Division and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Ferguson regularly represented the counterintelligence community in high-level meetings with policymakers, National Security Council staff, congressional committee staff, and to senior officials within the intelligence community. Over the course of his career, Ferguson developed an extensive professional network throughout the Beltway, as well as a deep understanding of the conduct of staff work within the most senior levels of government. Before joining the FBI, Ferguson served as a police officer in Mentor, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. He received his BA degree in sociology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.