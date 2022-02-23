David L. Fogel is a two-time successful entrepreneur and proven business executive with extensive experience at all stages of the entrepreneurial process–business inception, raising capital and investing himself in start-ups, scaling and operating businesses, and exiting mature companies. Currently, he is an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University, where he teaches entrepreneurship. Fogel previously served as co-founder, president, chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer of IndexIQ, an innovative indexing business and exchange-traded fund issuer currently with over $4 billion in assets under management. In 1999, he co-founded SmartPortfolio.com, Inc., which became a leading email financial newsletter business. In September 2020, Fogel was appointed senior advisor and chief business development officer in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the US Department of State. In November 2020, Professor Fogel was nominated as assistant secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. Prior to the State Department, he was appointed as chief of staff, the number two position, at The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), where he was responsible for day-to-management of the 500-person independent agency, policy, and EXIM Board-level transactions, and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award. His policy responsibilities included coordinating among multiple stakeholders within the various departments of the executive branch, the White House, the US Congress, US businesses, and outside advocacy groups. Fogel received a bachelor of science in foreign service, a juris doctor degree, and a master of business administration from Georgetown University. He has served on the advisory boards for both the McDonough School of Business and the Wall Street Alliance at Georgetown, and he received the Alumni Association Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the School of Business Dean’s Award in 2016. He was also a member of the board of trustees of Freedom House, a seventy-five-year non-partisan organization that promotes freedom, human rights and democratic change globally.