Latest news from Turkey and Turkish foreign policy

Turkish military planes have hit targets in northern Syria and Iraq, bombing bases Turkey’s defense ministry claimed were used by those behind an explosion in central Istanbul last weekend that killed six people and wounded more than 80. “In line with our self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Pence Kilic air operation was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria which are used as bases for attacks on our country by terrorists,” the Turkish defense ministry said.