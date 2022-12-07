Latest news from Turkey and Turkish foreign policy

Below is a selection of articles on Turkey we have been following, covering the most important recent issues.
Istanbul Bombing and Syria Strikes
TRT World: World leaders send condolences to Türkiye over Istiklal Street blast
Global officials offered their condolences to Türkiye on Twitter, over an explosion in Beyoglu, the heart of Istanbul, that killed at least six people and wounded 81. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent his “thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people.” “NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye,” he said. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a press release on Sunday, condemning the attack and extending condolences to those who lost loved ones in the Istanbul blast. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO ally Turkiye in countering terrorism,” Jean-Pierre said.
Anadolu Agency: Operation in northern Iraq, Syria not limited to air campaign: Turkish president
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat. Erdogan’s remarks came after Türkiye launched early Sunday the Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK. The Turkish National Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Al Jazeera: Turkish jets hit targets in Syria, Iraq after Istanbul bomb blast
Turkish military planes have hit targets in northern Syria and Iraq, bombing bases Turkey’s defense ministry claimed were used by those behind an explosion in central Istanbul last weekend that killed six people and wounded more than 80. “In line with our self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Pence Kilic air operation was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria which are used as bases for attacks on our country by terrorists,” the Turkish defense ministry said.
Biden-Erdogan Meeting
Anadolu Agency: US government will continue to support sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his government will continue to support the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye. The remarks came during a closed-door meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly trade and security issues, and regional developments.
Reuters: Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet -Turkish presidency
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday. Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden’s NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.
Turkey-Israel Relations
Al-Monitor: Netanyahu, Erdogan pledge new era of Israeli-Turkish relations in phone call
Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone today, the first such conversation since 2013. A statement issued by Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders spoke for 12 minutes and agreed to establish a new era in relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.
Reuters: Israel, Turkey defense ministers agree to thaw in chilly ties
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday he had asked his staff to start the process of resuming working relations with Turkey after meeting his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on the first such visit in over a decade. “As agreed in our meetings, I have instructed my staff to begin the procedures required in order to resume working relations,” Gantz told a joint news conference with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. “Moving forward, we must adopt a steady, positive approach in our relations – maintaining open dialogue,” Gantz said.
Middle East Eye: Turkey names former Jerusalem envoy as new ambassador to Israel
Turkey has named Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as the new ambassador to Israel, after fours years, after the countries decided to restore full diplomatic relations last month, two Turkish officials told Middle East Eye. Israel has already named Irit Lillian as its next ambassador to Ankara. The latest development comes five months after Israel’s President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara in the first trip by an Israeli head of state to Turkey since 2008.
Bloomberg: Israel Dispatches Large Trade Delegation to Turkey as Ties Warm
A large Israeli trade delegation will arrive in Turkey on Monday to meet exporters as the Middle East nations mend ties. The two-day meeting is expected to bring together representatives from around 60 Israeli companies with Turkish exporters. “The recent normalization of Turkey’s relations with Israel reflects positively on the trade relations of the two countries,” the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly, which is hosting the Israeli business delegation, said in a statement.
Turkey in COP27
TRT World: COP27: Türkiye doubles its target to reduce carbon emissions
Türkiye has revised its target of reducing carbon emissions from 21 percent to 41 percent by the year 2030, according to Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum. Kurum also said that Türkiye has officially submitted its bid to host the UN climate summit COP31 in 2026.
Reuters: Turkey raises greenhouse gas emission reduction target for 2030
Greenhouse gas emissions will peak in 2038 at the latest and Ankara aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. In a statement, a group of environmental NGOs including Europe Beyond Coal, said the latest commitment by Turkey did not portray a reduction from the current trajectory and equaled to an increase of more than 30% in emissions over the decade. Ankara provides incentives to renewable energy generation and will start operating the first reactor at the Akkuyu nuclear plant in 2023.
Interested in receiving regular content?
Sign up for the Atlantic Council in Turkey newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.
The Atlantic Council in Turkey promotes dialogue through research and programming addressing critical issues around energy, economics, migration, and security.