Turkey weekly news roundup – May 4, 2020

Turkish President Erdoğan announced a “normalization plan” to gradually ease nationwide restrictions imposed due to coronavirus as infection and death rates start to fall. Starting on May 11, shopping malls will be reopened, hair dressers and salons will be allowed to reopen while entry and exit restriction on 7 cities will be lifted. At the same time, the President also warned that if “the rules aren’t adhered to and the outbreak spreads again we will be forced to resort to tougher measures”.