Turkey weekly news roundup – May 4, 2020

Below is a selection of articles on Turkey we have been following, covering the most important issues over the past week.
COVID-19
Hürriyet Daily News: Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000
Turkey’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,614 on May 4 bringing the total to 127,659 while the death toll increased by 64 to 3,461. Meanwhile, 5,015 recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 68,166.
ABC News: Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions
Turkish President Erdoğan announced a “normalization plan” to gradually ease nationwide restrictions imposed due to coronavirus as infection and death rates start to fall. Starting on May 11, shopping malls will be reopened, hair dressers and salons will be allowed to reopen while entry and exit restriction on 7 cities will be lifted. At the same time, the President also warned that if “the rules aren’t adhered to and the outbreak spreads again we will be forced to resort to tougher measures”.
International Cooperation
New York Times: Turkey Flies Medical Aid to Coronavirus-Stricken U.S.
A Turkish military cargo plane delievered medical supplies including face masks, visors, N95 masks and overalls to the United States on Wednesday. The aid was accompanied by a letters from Turkey’s President to US President Donald Trump calling for stronger collaboration between the two NATO allies once the pandemic is over.
Anadolu Agency: Turkey sent aid to at least 57 countries to fight virus
Turkey has delivered aid to 57 countries across the world so far after receiving requests from over 100 nations. The aid packages include such items as testing kits, medical masks, protective overalls, gloves, and disinfectants.
Regional Conflicts
Reuters: Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin, Turkey says
Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense blamed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia for a bomb attack in the Northern Syrian town of Afrin killed 40 civilians including 11 children. The attack was one of the deadliest to hit the region since it control of the region was seized by Turkish -backed forces from the PKK-linked YPG.
Al Jazeera: Turkey’s military helps turn the tide in Libyan civil war
Libyan General Khalifa Haftar’s offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli has been pushed back in large part due to support from the Turkish military, in particular its drone force which has helped regain air superiority for Libya’s embattled Government of National Accord. Turkey began to directly intervene in the conflict in Libya in the beginning of 2020.
