President Erdoğan has described the Russian military operation against Ukraine as a serious blow to regional security and as an unacceptable act, as he presided a security summit to assess the ongoing developments following the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We want the problems between these two countries, with whom we have very good relations, should be resolved in the context of the Minsk agreements. I also said this to Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin last night,” he recalled. Erdoğan and Putin had a phone conversation late Feb. 23 to discuss the situation.