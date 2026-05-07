What the EU-Mercosur trade deal’s provisional implementation means and what comes next

WASHINGTON—As of May 1, the European Commission has provisionally implemented the long-negotiated free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. While there is an ongoing legal challenge to the agreement in the EU, its provisional entry into force is a major milestone for the international economic and strategic agendas of Europe and South America. And it’s even more impressive given the current trend toward tariffs and other forms of protectionism more broadly in international trade.

Decades in the making

Negotiations for the EU-Mercosur deal began in 2000, but despite interest from both sides—and highly complementary economies—a political agreement between EU and Mercosur leaders was not reached until 2024. The deal itself was not signed until January of 2026. Shortly after its final signature, however, the European Parliament, in response to opposition to the agreement, particularly in countries with strong agricultural sectors such as France and Poland, voted to request an official legal opinion from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on the deal’s compatibility with EU law. This is, in essence, a last-ditch attempt to block the agreement, in response to protests by farmers across Europe and to criticism by far-left and far-right European politicians alike.

A final EU court ruling could take up to two years. There is a chance, though this is unlikely based on past rulings, that the CJEU determines the agreement is incompatible with the EU treaties, specifically concerning national parliamentary discretion over the “rebalancing” clause in the deal whereby preferential tariffs can be suspended unilaterally. The deal would then need to undergo another round of negotiations and ratification. In the meantime, though, provisional implementation of the deal—technically an “interim trade agreement” between the EU and all Mercosur signatory countries—will effectively establish the core trade parameters of the long-negotiated deal, including reducing tariffs.

Too often in this political and legal drama surrounding the deal, the agreement’s economic impact has been overlooked. As of May 1, tariffs were removed on 91 percent of exports between the two blocs. As a result of this deal, the Commission estimates that by 2040 EU gross domestic product will grow by nearly 78 billion euros, and up to 600,000 jobs will be supported across Europe. Sectors such as cars, machinery, and pharmaceuticals, which had previously faced tariffs between 14 and 35 percent, will see those costs slashed.

Moreover, Mercosur represents a strategic opportunity for Europe’s critical raw material needs. The EU imports 82 percent of its niobium (used in steel alloys and magnets), 13 percent of its graphite, and 12 percent of its aluminum from Brazil alone. From Argentina, it gets 6 percent of its lithium, a critical component in many batteries. At a time when economic security and access to these inputs is so high on the geopolitical agenda, this deal with Mercosur will be seen by many in Brussels as a win.

Mercosur members, too, will benefit from reduced barriers to trade with the EU. In fact, support for the agreement has been more unified in the South American bloc throughout the years than in Europe, with proponents long arguing that the agreement would open new markets, lower import costs of key inputs, and boost investment.

Returning the complement

Perhaps the most underappreciated aspect of the agreement is how well European and Latin American markets match each other’s needs. One way to assess this is the Trade Complementarity Index (TCI), which compares export and import profiles, with a higher score indicating more complementarity.

As the graph below shows, the EU’s export profile aligns closely with Mercosur imports—especially in Argentina and Brazil, which are highly complementary. The challenge, however, is that despite this strong fit, Mercosur countries have historically been highly protectionist, largely due to the bloc’s strict common external tariff rules.

Similarly, the Mercosur countries, with their strong agricultural sectors, sought to gain stronger access to an EU market which, accounting also for intra-EU trade, is one of the world’s largest importers of agricultural products. The challenge is that the European agricultural market has historically been one of the most protectionist, with strict import quotas, environmental rules, and relatively high duties for such a large importer, as reflected by the chart below. This is rooted in the EU’s history, and it is guided by the bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy, which forms the bedrock for the union’s shared agricultural trade policy.

The chart below compares the average import duty for agricultural products of several agricultural good importers with their share of said global purchases. The EU stands out as a prime agricultural market with relatively high tariffs. Although other large markets, particularly in South and East Asia, have similar or even higher sectoral import duties, the EU is notable for its scale as an importer but also because of its non-tariff protectionist measures.

The data ultimately reveal the strategic convergence that is driving this agreement. While the high TCI scores highlight a natural economic fit, realizing this potential was always made difficult by mutual protectionism. The deeper significance of the arrangement, therefore, lies in its ability to reconcile these historical complementarities with modern geopolitical realities.

In an era where the foundations of free trade are frequently challenged, the agreement serves as a vital hedge for both blocs—offering Europe a diversified market of over 260 million consumers and providing Mercosur a pathway to modernize its domestic industries. From an economic and geopolitical perspective, the deal represents a rare structural bridge between two highly complementary regional economies.