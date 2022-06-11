Andriy Kobolyev is the Founder and CEO of Eney, a diversified decarbonization and clean energy company that builds and invests in projects that advance the Energy Transition in Ukraine and other Eastern European and Central Asian countries. Eney’s goal is to replace high greenhouse gas emission assets with clean alternatives, generate carbon neutral electricity or fuels, capture CO2 and other emissions, and build electricity storage capacity to enhance energy resilience. It focuses on the energy sector and champions US, UK, and other cutting edge technologies. Prior to founding Eney, Andriy served as the former longtime CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest and most important company. He steered the state owned energy giant from 2014 to 2021, successfully increasing productivity, championing corporate governance, and fighting corruption, all against the backdrop of Russian energy aggression. During his tenure, he transformed Naftogaz from a lossmaking Soviet relic to contributing up to 20% of Ukraine’s state budget, attracting international investment, and boasting an international supervisory board. To achieve this, Andriy focused his leadership on making Naftogaz a sufficiently transparent, corporatised, and efficient company that it could serve as a bridge between Ukraine and western governments and finance institutions. He succeeded, for which he was named a Global Top 40 under 40 leader by Fortune Magazine. Andriy joined Naftogaz in 2002 as an Economy and Price Policy Department specialist. From 2006 to 2007, he was the Director of the Department for Corporate Finance and Price Policy, and from 2008 to 2010 he was an adviser to the CEO. In these roles he took part in numerous negotiations with Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom. Between 2004 and 2010 he coordinated raising $2 billion from international banks and was responsible for restructuring external debt. Prior to joining Naftogaz, Andriy was an adviser at AYA Capital private investment and banking group where he was involved with raising debt and equity capital, loan restructuring, and the reorganization of corporate structures of large enterprises. He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (1999– 2002) as a management consultant responsible for strategic and corporate reorganization projects. Received a Masters in International Economic Relations from the International Relations Institute at Kyiv National Shevchenko University.