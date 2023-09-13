David Reed was appointed as Director for Sanctions at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 2022. He is responsible for the development and delivery of UK sanctions policy. Prior to taking on this new role, he served as UK Deputy High Commissioner to Canada, with a particular focus on economic and trade issues. He has had previous diplomatic postings to Poland, France and Cyprus. In London, he has worked in the Foreign Office’s EU Directorate and the Cabinet Office’s European and Global Issues Secretariat. Before becoming a civil servant, David worked in the City of London as a solicitor specializing in commercial litigation, including a secondment to Barclays.