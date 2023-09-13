Elizabeth Kelly serves as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy at the White House National Economic Council, where she handles the financial regulation and technology portfolios. She previously served as a senior policy advisor on the Biden-Harris Transition Team, where she helped drive efforts related to the American Rescue Plan, and in the Obama White House. In the private sector, Elizabeth was Senior Vice President of Growth for Capital One Investing, which acquired United Income, a fintech company that she helped grow as SVP of Operations. Elizabeth holds a J.D. from Yale Law School, an MSc in Comparative Social Policy from the University of Oxford, and a B.A. from Duke University. She is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.