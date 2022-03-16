Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding

In February 2015, Mr. Alain G. Bejjani was named Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding. Majid Al Futtaim is a Dubai-based lifestyle conglomerate operating in 17 countries and 13 diverse industries. It is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. As CEO, Mr. Bejjani led the fundamental shift of Majid Al Futtaim Holding into a strategic architect and Institutional Shareholder for the group, and has been instrumental in transforming the business to be ‘fit-for-purpose’ and sustainably serve the 560 million customers visiting its destinations annually. Under Mr. Bejjani’s leadership, the company grew its revenues, profits, employment and geographic footprint; established the Majid Al Futtaim Leadership Institute as a centre of excellence for developing current and future leaders; established the Majid Al Futtaim School of Analytics & Technology as a platform for leadership in understanding, predicting and responding to customer preferences; launched a Net Positive strategy, targeting a positive corporate footprint by 2040; and invested in technology that allows the ‘voice of the customer’ to be heard and acted on daily. He has positioned Majid Al Futtaim for long-term growth and success, while cementing its position as the leading privately-owned conglomerate across the region.

Before being named CEO, Mr. Bejjani was Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer for Majid Al Futtaim Holding, where he was the architect behind the company’s corporate rebranding and redefined its sense of purpose. He also served as Vice President of Legal and Head of Business Development for Properties, the company’s largest operating business. Prior to joining Majid Al Futtaim in 2006, Mr. Bejjani was Executive Vice Chairman of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon from 2001-2005. From 1999-2006, he was a founding partner of a law firm.

Mr. Bejjani is a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) International Business Council and Atlantic Council International Advisory Board. He was appointed as Co-chair of the WEF Stewardship Board/Regional Action Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with responsibility for shaping the regional agenda. He served as Co-chair of the WEF MENA Summit and Co-chair of the WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit. In addition, he was appointed Executive Chairman, Board Steering Committee, for the University Leadership Council in the UAE. Mr. Bejjani holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Law and a master’s degree in Civil and Corporate Law from Université Paris-Est Créteil. He is married and has two daughters.

