Andreas Schierenbeck has been chief executive officer (CEO) of Uniper since June 2019. Uniper is a leading international energy company and operates in Europe, Russia, and a number of other markets around the world in power generation, gas up- and midstream, global commodities and energy services. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Prior to assuming this position, Andreas Schierenbeck was CEO of ThyssenKrupp Elevator. He started his business career at Siemens in 1992, where he held different senior executive positions in Germany and abroad until 2012, including his last role as Division President Building Technologies North and South America. He is a member of the German National Hydrogen Council and board member of Eurogas. Andreas Schierenbeck holds a degree in electrical engineering and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School. He was born on January 14, 1966 in Hohen-Neuendorf/Berlin, Germany.