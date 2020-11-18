Bill Brown is the chief executive officer of both NET Power, LLC and 8 Rivers Capital, LLC. NET Power is owned by 8 Rivers Capital, Exelon, McDermott and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. NET Power built a 50 megawatt-ton (MWt) power plant outside of Houston, demonstrating a clean, low-cost fossil-fuel-based power technology, called the Allam-Fetvedt Cycle (Rodney Allam, MBE, is a UK citizen). NET Power allows the world to meet 100 percent of both its climate targets and its electricity needs—all at a cost that every nation can afford. 8 Rivers Capital is founded on the principle that capital comes in three forms: intellectual, human, and financial. 8 Rivers develops, finances, and commercializes break-out technologies that include NET Power and its variants for coal and biomass, point-source carbon capture (CARBON8), direct air capture (0 Degree DAC), clean hydrogen production (⁸RH₂, producing hydrogen well below 50 pence per kilogram), space launch (at 95 percent less cost than traditional launch services), and wireless communications (fiber speed, but wireless costs).

Previously, Bill was a professor at Duke University and had an extensive career on Wall Street, where he held leadership positions at Goldman Sachs & Co., AIG International, and Morgan Stanley. At the beginning of his career, Bill was a lawyer, leaving law while a partner at Sidley Austin. A native North Carolinian, Bill has two bachelors degrees from MIT and a juris doctorate (JD) degree from Duke Law School.