Bonnie Norman is president of E3 International, LLC (E3I), providing sustainable energy and resilient infrastructure project development, finance, and advisory services to help our clients achieve their energy, economic, and environmental goals—with a focus on developing and transition countries. E3I’s global team of experts partners with enterprises, governments, and development and finance institutions. Ms. Norman is a frequent speaker and adviser on establishing green banks and finance mechanisms to accelerate clean energy investment, serving as Board Chair of the Montgomery County (MD) Green Bank and Advisory Council member of the Washington, DC Green Finance Authority. A LEED Accredited Professional and former corporate real estate executive, she received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.