President, Sempra Infrastructure

Dan Brouillette is president of Sempra Infrastructure, a leading global energy transition company focused on three key development platforms: LNG and net-zero carbon solutions, renewable power, and modernized energy networks. Prior to joining Sempra, Brouillette served as the 15th United States Secretary of Energy. In this capacity, he led a workforce of 105,000 employees and federal contractors, with direct responsibility for the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal, coordination of federal energy policy, management of seventeen national research laboratories, and direction of the department’s $44 billion annual budget. He served as the President’s primary advisor on energy and nuclear weapons matters, and was a member of the President’s National Security Council as well as the Vice President’s National Space Council. Under his leadership, the Department unveiled the world’s fastest supercomputer, developed specialized transportation fuels and photographic equipment for the Mars Perserverance Rover, launched the nation’s first quantum internet system, established the country’s first scientific laboratory dedicated exclusively to the advancement of battery storage technologies, and initiated nearly $6 billion in research on issues related to carbon management, hydrogen development, and advanced materials and chemicals science.

Brouillette also served as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, the chief operating officer of the department, managing nearly $38 billion of federal construction projects. Brouillette is the only person to ever be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve in both roles.

In the private sector, Brouillette was a senior vice president and corporate officer of USAA, the nation’s leading provider of financial services to the military community. Before joining USAA, Brouillette was a vice president of Ford Motor Company, where he served on its North American Operating Committee. At Ford and USAA, he was assigned to management teams that brought to market advanced consumer products related to remote deposit capture, a technology invented by USAA that allows for smartphone processing of financial documents, and the adaptive cruise control systems that were a precursor to fully autonomous vehicles.

Broulllette is a veteran and former tank commander with the U.S. Army’s highly decorated 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He has been awarded Distinguished Public Service awards by both the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Secretary of State, the highest award an individual can receive by either department.

Brouillette holds a master’s degree in intelligence and national security from The Citadel and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland. For his leadership in both the private and public sectors, he was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni of the University of Maryland. He has attended numerous executive education programs in finance, management, and systems engineering, and has served as a guest lecturer at the National War College and the Army War College.

