Daniel B. Poneman is president and chief executive officer of Centrus Energy Corp. As deputy secretary of energy from 2009 to 2014, his responsibilities spanned the range of US energy policies – hydrocarbons, renewables, nuclear, and efficiency – including cybersecurity, resilience and emergency response, project management, national security, and international cooperation.

From 1990 through 1996, he served at the National Security Council as director for defense policy and arms control and then as special assistant to the president and senior director for nonproliferation and export controls. He also advised corporate clients as a principal at the Scowcroft Group and spent eight years practicing law at Hogan & Hartson and Covington & Burling. Mr. Poneman is a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a distinguished fellow at the Paulson Institute, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Poneman was educated at Harvard and Oxford University.