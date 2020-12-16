Dr. Emily Reichert serves as chief executive officer of Greentown Labs, the largest climate-tech incubator in North America. As the organization’s first employee, Emily spearheaded the rapid growth of Greentown Labs, incubating hundreds of climate-focused startups that have created thousands of jobs and attracted partners from around the world. Today, Greentown Labs has grown to thirty-five employees managing a community of nearly 100 startups and 100,000+ square feet of space, headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts with a second location currently in development in Houston, Texas.

Emily started her career at Arthur D. Little as a Ph.D. scientist and progressed into research and development (R&D), business development, and general management roles. Prior to Greentown Labs, she was the director of business operations at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry where she helped grow the angel-funded startup into a sustainable contract R&D business with a mission to minimize environmental impact of chemical products.

Emily has been appointed to leadership positions on innovation, economic development, entrepreneurship, and clean technology commercialization at the city, state, and federal level including the City of Somerville’s Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Governor’s Economic Development Planning Council, the Massachusetts Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, and the US Secretary of Commerce’s National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

She holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.