Dr. Robert Do is the president and chief executive officer of SGH2. He is the author and inventor of Solena Group’s proprietary technology. With graduate degrees in Physics and Medicine from Georgetown University, as well as the Executive MBA program at Harvard University, Dr. Do has over thirty years of experience and expertise as an entrepreneur, scientist, and executive. Dr. Do is responsible for the overall strategy, technology offering, and management of SGH2.

As chief executive, Dr. Do has led the growth of Solena Group into a multinational company. He has worked with airlines, waste management companies, government agencies, and municipalities around the world, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil and Mexico. He is co-chair of the American Council on Renewable Energy Transportation Initiative and a member of the National Council for Science and Environment and the American Medical Association.