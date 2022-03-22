Fahad Alajlan was appointed as the President of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in August 2021.

Prior to joining KAPSARC, Fahad held many senior roles across both government and the corporate world.

In 2020, Fahad was also appointed as head of the Circular Carbon Economy National Program, which aims to manage Saudi Arabia’s emissions while creating economic value.

In 2019, he held the position of Director of the Hydrocarbon Sustainability Program at the Ministry of Energy, where he was responsible for looking at the long-term energy trends plus their impact on global energy markets, with special emphasis on the demand for oil and gas.