Gareth Wynn serves as TAQA’s Chief Communications Officer, where he oversees all external, internal, government advocacy and corporate social responsibility activities across the Group.

Gareth has more than two decades of experience as a senior communications leader in international energy companies. He most recently served as Stakeholder and Communications Director for Oil & Gas UK, the leading representative organization for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. He has also held key senior management positions at EDF Energy and FTI Consulting.

Gareth holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Microbial Technology with honors from the University of Warwick.