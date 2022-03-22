Kate Dourian has been a contributing editor at MEES since November 2020.

She is also senior editor at Iraq Oil Report on a contract basis.

From 2018 to April 2021 she was regional manager for the Middle East at the World Energy Council.

From 2015-2018, she was MENA programme officer at the International Energy Agency. She also sat on the board of the International Energy Forum representing the IEA.

From 2013-2015, Kate was senior editor of MEES.