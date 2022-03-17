Kristen Weldon, Managing Director, is the Global Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors Sustainable Investing. Kristen is responsible for instilling BlackRock’s firm-wide sustainable investing strategy across BAI’s Real Estate, Infrastructure, Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Credit businesses. This includes integrating sustainability considerations and risk factors across the platform’s investment and asset management processes, expanding BAI’s sustainable product offering and driving greater transparency on ESG analysis and reporting. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2021, Kristen was Global Head of ESG and Impact Investing at Partners Capital. Before this, Kristen was with Louis Dreyfus Company where she was Head of Food Innovation and Downstream Strategy and launched Louis Dreyfus Ventures, a sustainability-focused fund management group, from which she led the company’s investment activities in the ag-tech and food technology industries. Previously, she spent 13 years at Blackstone, where she was a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the London office for Hedge Fund Solutions. Kristen started her career at JPMorgan on the interest rates derivatives sales and structuring team. Kristen has a Masters of Science (MSc) in Strategy and Leadership from London Business School where she was a Sloan Fellow and earned a BSBA degree in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University.