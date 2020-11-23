Leo Simonovich is the vice president and global head of industrial cyber and digital security at Siemens Energy. He is responsible for setting the strategic direction for Siemens’ industrial cyber security business worldwide. He identifies emerging market trends, works with customers and Siemens businesses to provide best-in-class cyber offers, and contributes to the company’s thought leadership on the topic. He is particularly focused on solving the cyber security challenge in the oil and gas and power sectors by bringing unique solutions to customers looking to address a growing and costly operational security risk. He frequently speaks on such topics as cyber governance, risk management, and organizational transformation in operational environments.

Previously, Leo led the cyber risk analytics practice area at the management consulting firm, Booz Allen Hamilton. He refined his expertise through his work with large government and commercial customers to improve their cyber risk posture. While at Booz Allen, Leo created an industry recognized methodology to evaluate the financial benefits of investment in cyber security.

Leo holds both a Masters in Global Finance and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Denver.