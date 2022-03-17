Chief Executive Officer, DTEK

Mr. Timchenko is the Chief Executive Officer of DTEK and has headed the company since its foundation in 2005. Under his leadership, DTEK has evolved from a regional conventional energy company into Ukraine’s largest private investor as well as leading energy company. Under Mr. Timchenko’s leadership, DTEK is developing in line with global trends, introducing and leveraging innovations and new technologies. Additionally, he backs the idea of Ukraine becoming a decarbonization leader in Central and Eastern Europe and advocates for investments in clean and affordable energy, energy efficiency, and new technologies.

In 2020, Maxim Timchenko presented DTEK’s new Strategy 2030, based on ESG principles, as well as plans and actions for the company’s transformation into a modern digital enterprise. This would see the company advance as an innovative, environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced organisation, serving as the leading player in Ukraine’s new economy. Maxim Timchenko started his career in 1999 at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advanced from the position of consultant to senior auditor in just four years.

Between 2002–2005, he worked as a senior manager at SCM. In this role, he supervised the work of SCM’s energy business until its spin-off into DTEK. In 1997, Maxim Timchenko graduated with honours from Donetsk State Academy of Management, majoring in Production Management. He continued his education at the University of Manchester, where he obtained a diploma with honours and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economic and Social Studies.

Maxim Timchenko is a member of the Electricity Governors community, which brings together business leaders and partner organisations from the World Economic Forum. He is a member of the UN Global Compact Network Ukraine Supervisory Board, as well as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). On numerous occasions, Mr. Timchenko has been recognised as Ukraine’s top executive by various business media and also among the top ten CEOs by Forbes Ukraine.

