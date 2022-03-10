Chairman, The Perot Companies and Hillwood

Ross Perot Jr. serves as Chairman of The Perot Group, which manages the various Perot family interests that include real estate, oil and gas, and financial investments. Additionally, Mr. Perot is Chairman of Hillwood, a Texas-based, leading global real estate development company he founded in 1988. That same year, Mr. Perot developed Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the country’s first industrial airport, through a unique public-private partnership. The airport now anchors AllianceTexas, a 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use community in North Texas. The area is home to the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, an integrated testbed for both surface and air mobility technology to test, scale, and commercialize. Since inception, AllianceTexas has generated nearly $84 billion in regional economic impact.

Mr. Perot is co-founder of Perot Systems Corporation and served in various roles within the company including CEO, Chairman of the Board and member of its Board of Directors. Perot Systems was acquired by Dell Inc. in 2009 at which time Mr. Perot joined their Board of Directors where he served until 2013.

As an aviation enthusiast, Perot completed the first helicopter flight around the world in less than 30 days in 1982 and served as a pilot in the Unites States Air Force. Mr. Perot then became chairman of the Air Force Memorial Foundation, leading the 14-year effort to build the United States Air Force Memorial in Washington, DC.

Mr. Perot currently serves on the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the Atlantic Council International Advisory Board. He is also Board Member Emeritus for both Vanderbilt University and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

