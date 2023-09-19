Jesse McWaters leads Mastercard’s global regulatory advocacy function, where he is responsible directing the company’s regulatory and standards engagement on a wide range of emerging regulatory and policy issues including CBDCs, cross-border payments, crypto-assets, digital ID, and network security. Prior to joining Mastercard, Jesse served as Financial Technology & Innovation Lead at the World Economic Forum and as a financial services strategy consultant at Deloitte, supporting large-scale technology transformations and the roll-out of new business models for leading banks, insurers, and wealth managers.