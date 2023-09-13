Johannes Pockrandt is the Head of Government Affairs for Europe and a member of the Europe Leadership Team at Citi. He drives the firm’s engagement with political stakeholders and institutions across the region. Citi has a presence in 24 European countries and does business in 18 more.

Johannes also manages Citi’s membership in European associations and represents the bank in various external committees and fora. He currently co-chairs the European Public Policy Committee of AFME, the voice of Europe’s wholesale financial markets.

Johannes joined Citi from Deutsche Bank where he held a variety of regulatory, chief of staff and regional management roles from 2013 to 2021, lastly that of Co-Head of Government & Regulatory Advocacy. Previously, Johannes served as policy advisor and regulatory aide to members of the European Parliament and the German Bundestag. In 2009, he completed the European Commission’s Blue Book Traineeship in the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs.

Johannes holds M.A. degrees in economics from the University of Cambridge (St John’s College) and in international relations from Freie Universität Berlin.