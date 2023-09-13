Deputy Director, Strategy, Policy and Review Department
International Monetary Fund
Kenneth Kang is a Deputy Director in the Strategy, Policy and Review Department of the International Monetary Fund, covering issues related to global surveillance, trade, capital flows, macrofinancial policies, and digital money. Previously he worked in the Asia and Pacific and the European Departments, covering China, the Euro Area, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the Netherlands. He has a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University.
