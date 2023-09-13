Dr. Maria Shagina is a Diamond-Brown Senior Research Fellow for Economic Sanctions, Standards and Strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Dr Shagina’s research interests cover economic statecraft, international sanctions and energy security, with a particular focus on post-Soviet states. Previously, she held senior research positions at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and the University of Zurich. Dr. Shagina consulted government agencies, including the US State Department, the UK Foreign Office, House of Commons and the EU Commission, and the private sector on sanctions and energy security. Her research has been cited in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy and CNN.