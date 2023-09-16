Michael Lieberman serves as Assistant Director for Enforcement at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury. At Treasury he previously served as Director for Europe/Russia and Iran, and Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in Treasury’s Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes. Prior to Treasury, Michael was an associate at an international law firm, where he specialized in sanctions, anti-corruption, export controls, and trade. He has served as a term member on the Council on Foreign Relations and published in various journals and periodicals, including for the Hague Academy of International Law, The Jerusalem Post, and The Hill. Michael received his J.D. from Berkeley Law, a M.A.L.D. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and a B.A. and B.S. from the University of Texas at Austin.