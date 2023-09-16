Nils Aldag is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sunfire GmbH, a global leader in the production of industrial electrolysers. With its products, Sunfire is addressing a key challenge of today’s energy system: providing clean fuels and gases from renewable electricity, carbon dioxide and water.

At Sunfire, Nils is responsible for all commercial activities including strategy, business development, sales and marketing, and investor relations. Since 2016, he serves as a board member of Hydrogen Europe, the European hydrogen industry association. He is a founding member of the Desertec Foundation, and a Young Leader of Atlantik-Brücke e.V.. In 2019, Nils was awarded “Top 40 Under 40” by Capital Magazine.

Nils studied Business and Law at EBS University and Universidade Nova de Lisboa.