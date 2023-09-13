Souâd Benkredda joined the Board of Managing Directors of DZ BANK AG in September 2022, where she is responsible for Capital Markets – Institutional Clients, Trading, Retail Banking and Group-Treasury. She was previously Global Head of Strategic Investor Group Sales at Standard Chartered Bank, responsible for servicing an institutional clients segment globally. She started her career in 2001 in the Global Markets division of Deutsche Bank and held various management positions in different markets over the course of 16 years in Frankfurt, Dubai and London. Born in Frankfurt, Souâd Benkredda studied Business Administration in Frankfurt am Main and Paris, graduating with a “Diplom-Betriebswirtin” (MBA) and a “Maîtrise en Sciences de Gestion”.