Mark Orsi is the Chief Executive Officer of Global Resilience Federation, a non-profit with the mission to develop and support threat intelligence and information sharing communities including education, operations technology, financial services, retail and hospitality, legal and professional services, energy, health, and oil and natural gas. Mr. Orsi led strategic efforts for several prominent Fortune 100 companies, working directly with CIOs and CISOs to develop, deploy, and improve security controls protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information. Mark joined the company from JPMorgan Chase where he served as executive director and product owner for cybersecurity and technology controls. Prior to JPMorgan, Mr. Orsi served KPMG as director of cybersecurity, and Goldman Sachs as vice president of technology risk. Mark holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MS in computer science from Johns Hopkins University, and a BS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland.