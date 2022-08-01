Department of Energy Office Director; US Embassy Warsaw, Poland

Robert Rudich is the first DOE Energy Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw. In this role he advances U.S. interest by advocating for energy decarbonization that creates jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. He supports the Department of Energy and U.S. industry to deepen bilateral cooperation areas such as energy security, nuclear and renewable energy sources, energy justice, and critical infrastructure protection. Mr. Rudich joined the DOE in 2015 and served in the National Nuclear Security Administration where he cooperated with regional partners to implement nuclear and radiological security programs in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. He also worked closely with the U.S. interagency to expand cooperation on Nuclear Security between the U.S. and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In addition to the DOE, Mr. Rudich has also served over 20 years in the U.S. Army both as an Officer and Government Civilian. During his career he focused on intelligence; civil military relationships; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear emergency management; and counterterrorism. His experience includes deployments to Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan. Mr. Rudich also served in multiple assignments with Special Forces and conducted rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Prior to joining the DOE, Mr. Rudich worked in the private sector in corporate banking and as a government sales manager for a defense contractor. His volunteer experience includes managing an Urban Search & Rescue Task Force in the aftermath of the 2010 Earthquake in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He attended the University of Denver where he earned both a master’s degree in International Security and a bachelor’s degree in International Studies.

Robert was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He lives in Poland with his wife Brittany, who works in public communications. They enjoy travel, running, skiing, scuba diving, mountaineering, camping, and photography.

