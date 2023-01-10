Shuayb is Associate Partner & Head of Partnerships at Xynteo, focused on working with some of the largest industry players to define new planet-positive, socially-inclusive and commercially-resilient business models. He has led 40+ projects through his career across Europe, the Middle East, East Africa and India. Shuayb advises governments and companies on their corporate strategy, growth business models and sustainability, and is passionate about building win-win-win scenarios for planet, people and profit. He specialises in energy with a focus on renewables including hydrogen, helping craft national policy, devising net zero transition plans, and identifying cost-optimal pathways to phase out coal usage through green hydrogen. He is also currently working to setup a Green Hydrogen Technology Accelerator in India and the UK to drive the broader hydrogen economy, support domestic energy security and provide a springboard to catalyse net zero transition plans.

Prior to Xynteo, Shuayb has worked at Cognizant and the UN in projects across the energy and industry ecosystem. He studied International Relations at Queen Mary, University of London, before completing his MSc Management from Imperial College Business School with a focus on energy systems. He also has an MSc in International Strategy & Diplomacy from the London School of Economics.