When: April 01, 2020 from 12:15-1:15pm EDT (-4 GMT)
Where: Hosted on the Athe Atlantic Council website
What: Skoll World Forum Session “Using Data For Good in the Fight Against COVID-19” – Presented by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and Public Democracy.
Join us as part of the Skoll World Forum’s virtual discussions this week on Collective Strength. Some of the world’s top data experts will discuss their latest data solutions in the fight against COVID-19 and how data can help with both short- and long-term recovery efforts around the world. This virtual session is co-hosted by the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center and Public Democracy and is free and open to the public online.
Featuring leading data experts from the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center, Public Democracy, Dun & Bradstreet, The Ad Council, LiveRamp, Splunk, Datavant, and Singularity University some of whom are working with the World Health Organization.
Agenda
Skoll World Forum Session: “Using Data For Good in the Fight Against COVID-19” – Presented by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and Public Democracy
12:15pm EDT (-4 GMT) start
5 minutes – Welcome by the Skoll Foundation
5 minutes – Intro by your Co-Hosts
- David Bray, PhD, Director, Atlantic Council, GeoTech Center
- Eric Sapp, President, Public Democracy
20 minutes – “Context and Questions Worth Asking – What Does the Post COVID-19 Data Economy Look Like?”
- Jasmin Phua, Head of Health System & Government Solutions at Datavant, Inc.*
- Anthony Scriffignano, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet
- Rishabh Jain, Head of Innovation and New Business Initiatives for LiveRamp
- Dean Hachamovitch, Working with the World Health Organization *
Moderated by David (Atlantic Council)
* = Invited, waiting to confirm soon.
20 minutes – “Specifics and Applications Worth Pursuing – What Steps With COVID-19 Response and Recovery”
- Liz DeAngelis, VP of Growth and Managed Platforms at The Ad Council
- Corey Marshall, Head of Global Impact at Splunk
- Daniel Kraft, MD, Faculty Chair for Medicine at Singularity University
Moderated by Eric (Public Demcracy)
10 minutes – Shared Q&A with Questions Taken Online
Addressing the current global pandemic by intentionally working on efforts to advance “Data For Good” will yield short-term innovations, stymie the disease, and save lives. As we will discuss in this session, we already have achieved critical breakthroughs in models to track the disease and supplement incomplete medical data. Such approaches also can create better open data platforms, harness unrealized human and social capital, and develop more resilient economic models to speed recovery and improve the world over the longer term.
We hope you’ll join us for what promises to be a lively, truly global discussion on Wednesday, April 01 from 12:15-1:15pm EDT (GMT -4 hours). For those with the Skoll World Forum joining virtually from the United Kingdom, that’s 4:15-5:15pm GMT and for those joining virtually from California, that’s 9:15-10:15am PDT (GMT -7 hours) on April 01, 2020.
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.