Skoll World Forum Session: “Using Data For Good in the Fight Against COVID-19” – Presented by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and Public Democracy

12:15pm EDT (-4 GMT) start

5 minutes – Welcome by the Skoll Foundation

5 minutes – Intro by your Co-Hosts

20 minutes – “Context and Questions Worth Asking – What Does the Post COVID-19 Data Economy Look Like?”

Jasmin Phua, Head of Health System & Government Solutions at Datavant, Inc.*

Anthony Scriffignano, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet

Rishabh Jain, Head of Innovation and New Business Initiatives for LiveRamp

Dean Hachamovitch, Working with the World Health Organization *

Moderated by David (Atlantic Council)

20 minutes – “Specifics and Applications Worth Pursuing – What Steps With COVID-19 Response and Recovery”

Liz DeAngelis, VP of Growth and Managed Platforms at The Ad Council

Corey Marshall, Head of Global Impact at Splunk

Daniel Kraft, MD, Faculty Chair for Medicine at Singularity University

Moderated by Eric (Public Demcracy)

10 minutes – Shared Q&A with Questions Taken Online