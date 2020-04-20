When: Wednesday, 29 April 12:30-1:30pm EDT

Where: Hosted on the Atlantic Council website

What: A virtual roundtable discussion on “The future of data and AI *in* space” to include satellites and other efforts in Earth’s orbit and beyond – Presented by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center.

In the past, the computational capabilities and limited electrical power available to satellites prevented edge computing in space. Historically all data had to be transmitted back to Earth for processing. With advances in both processing as well as performance relative to onboard power capabilities, now it is possible to process petaflops of data in space. These advances, which will continue to advance in the near future, change what is possible by commercial space endeavors and what services can be provided to individuals and organizations around the world.

On Wednesday, April 29th at 12:30pm EDT, the Atlantic Council will convene an expert panel to explore how commercial space efforts are being changed by advances in data and AI capabilities in space itself, to include satellites and other efforts in Earth’s orbit and beyond. Hear from leading experts and join the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center for a candid, incisive and insightful discussion designed inform your personal and professional decisions with the latest strategic information from the field.

Prior to the event, attendees will be able to join via a live link for the event. A video replay will be available after the event as well.

Speakers

Fredrik Bruhn

CEO, Unibap AB and Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Amy Webb

CEO, Future Today Institute and Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Moderated by

Dr. David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council