One year from the August 4 Beirut port explosion, Lebanon continues to free-fall into utter dysfunction as it unravels under the pressure of its worst economic crisis in decades, high rates of COVID-19 infections, an indifferent political class, and Hezbollah’s control over critical junctures of the Lebanese state. The Iran-backed group is now caught between an increasingly dissatisfied broader populace and Beirut’s indifferent ruling political order. Yet, Hezbollah remains a critical part of this order, which in turn empowers the group. However, by clinging to the hated establishment, the group has also increased the risk of alienating its supporters or making itself a focal point of public discontent—as more focus will be paid to Hezbollah’s corruption and its role in bringing the country to ruin. To survive the current crisis, Hezbollah must retain, at a bare minimum, its current Lebanese Shia supporters. The group has therefore launched a multipronged strategy and propaganda campaign to deflect responsibility and blame the United States for Lebanon’s ills— while also softening the impact on the party’s popular support.

In a new Atlantic Council report, “Hezbollah Blames Lebanon’s Economic Collapse on the United States“ David Daoud shines a light on Hezbollah’s propaganda campaign that builds off the group’s longstanding anti-American narratives aimed at convincing the Lebanese—or at least Hezbollah supporters—that the United States is deliberately orchestrating Lebanon’s collapse, and is, therefore, the party against which they should direct their anger.

During Lebanon’s ongoing crisis, Hezbollah has managed to launch several initiatives and economic proposals to burnish its image as Lebanon’s savior. However, as this crisis inevitably becomes more severe, it may also overwhelm Hezbollah’s social and charitable organs. Will Hezbollah’s efforts to blame the crisis on the US fail or succeed? In either case, Hezbollah will have at least accomplished one of its ideological mainstays: to increase its supporters’

hostility toward the United States. If its solutions succeed, then Hezbollah will reap the benefit of having once again “saved Lebanon,” and enable the group to accelerate Beirut’s ongoing drift into the Iranian orbit.

