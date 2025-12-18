Engaging generative artificial intelligence in African development

Executive summary

From classrooms to farming communities, generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) holds great potential for Africa. The key question is whether its promise of abundance will reach everyone—or only those already well-connected.

The technology should be regulated with both its strengths and weaknesses in mind, and approached with a healthy dose of skepticism toward corporate advocates; but ignoring the obvious value and use of gen AI makes little sense. Those concerned with development in Africa must engage with the technology and consider its potential for reducing poverty and strengthening education, alongside other priorities such as digitizing and preserving languages.

Gen AI poses real risks and requires guardrails, especially for young people. Yet disengagement carries risks of its own: if gen AI is not actively shaped and governed, the very youths and communities it could benefit—or harm without proper controls—risk being left behind. Not engaging with gen AI would be not only harmful but also patronizing. More conversation is needed between those inventing and implementing gen AI models and those who work in development assistance, including actors involved in shaping and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Two of these SDGs—ending poverty and providing quality education—closely mirror gen AI’s promise, or boast, of future “abundance” and human or even superhuman intelligence. The SDG and gen AI camps must explore what each can realistically offer the other.

