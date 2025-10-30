Forging North America’s energy advantage: Mexico’s pivotal role

Bottom lines up front Mexico, the United States, and Canada have each shifted their energy agendas to emphasize national interests over multilateral coordination.

Beneath surface-level tensions, however, their respective strategic priorities are in alignment, presenting an opportunity to enhance collaboration on energy market integration.

Within this trilateral relationship, Mexico’s role in particular could lean into its domestic priorities to expand energy infrastructure, strengthen its electric vehicle and semiconductor sectors, and develop its mineral wealth.

North America stands at a pivotal juncture as the United States, Canada, and Mexico navigate shifting policy priorities around economic and industrial sovereignty in the energy sector. At the same time, North America boasts an abundance of energy resources in both production and manufacturing capacity. With a solid trilateral trade foundation already in place, Mexico can play a unique role in bolstering regional security resilience through deeper coordination on cross-border supply chains, manufacturing, and energy trade.

Strategic integration of regional energy resources will be critical to realizing North America’s full potential as an energy powerhouse. With its expanding natural gas sector, growing LNG export capacity, and increasing integration and leadership into advanced manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, Mexico can strengthen North America’s energy resilience and competitiveness. Enhanced cross-border cooperation on energy infrastructure, supply chains, and technology transfer would drive local energy stability while lowering regional costs and stabilizing the grid.

As global energy value chains become more concentrated and China continues to dominate them, North American energy security takes on a renewed importance. The upcoming United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) review offers an opportunity to advance policy coordination, align industrial strategy, and build out more integrated energy markets, securing North America’s collective position as a global energy powerhouse.

Juan José Gómez-Camacho

Liliana Diaz

Image: A drone view of a drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, US June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Eli Hartman