How Japanese economic statecraft has shifted from promotion to protection

Is Japan ahead of the curve or playing catch-up on economic statecraft?

A vague “Japanese model” comes up in many conversations about industrial strategy in the United States. It is common knowledge that, in the second half of the twentieth century, Japan found new export destinations for its industrial output while working its way up the manufacturing value chain. Japan’s powerful (though now defunct) Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) almost always receives credit for managing this success. In short, the casual evaluator of economic security policies might answer that Japan has known what it is doing for longer than the United States.

Self-critical Japanese specialists would find such a portrait saccharine and outdated.

From the 1970s onward, Japan gradually opened its current account and its economy to investment. By the 1980s, when US public opinion was turning against Japanese imports, MITI’s power had already greatly diminished. Alongside the rest of the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan, it struggled to recreate favorable conditions during the lost decade that started in the early 1990s. There has since been increasing alarm regarding China’s rise and its many consequences for the Japanese economy, including Japan’s dependence on Chinese imports and investment.

While these concerns had been building for some time, the spark that started a legislative bureaucratic overhaul to extend the government’s authority and centralize the chain of command came during the second term of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, from 2012–2020.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent weaponization of supply chains made Abe’s decisions seem remarkably prescient. Yet the world has changed even faster than he might have expected. Japan has built new policies and teams to deal with economic threats wrought by China and Russia, but these were designed to work in conjunction with partners, primarily the United States. Though suspended, President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” 31-percent reciprocal tariff on Japan casts doubt on whether Washington still considers Japan the United States’ closest partner in Asia.

Japan finds itself in a predicament remarkably similar to that of other US partners. But unlike the European Union, it is wary of threatening to deploy its economic statecraft policies against the United States. Instead, following in Abe’s footsteps, it hopes to rely on deals. This has proven successful in obtaining a green light for Nippon Steel’s purchase of US steel, as Trump lifted Joe Biden’s blocking of the transaction. But the welcoming of Japanese investment by no means guarantees a looser stance on Japanese imports to the United States.

Over three months, we conducted interviews with Japan’s economic security policymakers in Washington and Tokyo, who agreed to meet despite their busy schedules. The goal of this piece is to represent how these teams are organized and how they think about relevant issues. The fallout from Trump’s tariffs was front of mind in every conversation, yet it was still possible to present a comprehensive picture of where Japanese economic statecraft stands now, and how it will continue to prepare for more uncertainty.

From vision to legislation

Abe left a significant legacy in economic and defense policy. It should be no surprise that he also made a difference in the areas in which they overlap. Economic themes were present in Abe’s 2007 speech on the “free and open Indo-Pacific” during his shorter first term. In front of India’s Lok Sabha (or parliament), he committed Japan to promoting regional connectivity and economic partnerships. Nonetheless, the bureaucratic and legislative overhaul of economic security and economic statecraft came in the later years of Abe’s second term. Before that, security and economics were treated separately and their needs perceived as different.

On the security front, growing threats from China and North Korea helped Abe justify a reinterpretation of Japan’s pacifist constitution to expand the role of its Self-Defense Forces. In 2013, Japan created a National Security Council to centralize decision-making with the support of a National Security Secretariat (NSS). Two years later, the government passed security legislation allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defense, enabling it to aid allies under attack even if Japan itself is not directly threatened.

Concerns about economic security were already present, especially those relating to Chinese intellectual property (IP) theft and overreliance on Chinese manufacturing. However, these were clearly superseded by the need for a revitalization of Japan’s economy, which by then had suffered two decades of subpar growth. Abenomics, the prime minister’s signature economic policy, succeeded in reversing deflation and boosting consumer spending through increased government spending and quantitative easing. Attempts to improve competitiveness through structural reforms, including reform of the labor market, were somewhat less successful.

Abenomics was a net positive for Japan’s economic security, boosting consumption and making Japan (slightly) less reliant on exports. While economic revitalization was the priority, this didn’t prevent the prime minister and the political class from becoming more attuned to the economic security risks Japan faced. China’s decision to withhold exports of critical minerals for several months in 2010 was probably the first significant shock. But when Russia annexed Crimea and destabilized the Donbas region of Ukraine in 2014, Japan surprised observers by joining the United States and the European Union in imposing country-specific sanctions outside a United Nations (UN) mandate. These events were enough to kickstart an overhaul of Japan’s economic security landscape.

In 2015, Abe said in a speech to the US Congress that the United States and Japan “must take the lead to build a market that is fair, dynamic, sustainable, and is also free from the arbitrary intentions of any nation.” The subsequent years were characterized by more focus on economic security. The NSS created a specific economic security team in 2019, and Japan made several updates to legislation.

Before the changes of the late 2010s, Japan’s economic security policies were governed by the still extant Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act (FEFTA) of 1949. This act originally imposed a tight regime of inbound investment screening, which was progressively hollowed out as Japan sought to bring itself in line with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and other international standards. Still, the division of labor set out by FEFTA hadn’t changed. The Ministry of Finance remained responsible for investment screening while the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)—the successor to MITI—became the natural decision-maker for export controls and subsidies.

To this day, FEFTA remains the legal basis for the Japanese government’s investment screening and export controls. However, vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that an additional layer of legislation would be needed—one that could build economic resilience by allowing the government and firms to cooperate in a more intensive way. This was the basic rationale of the Economic Security Promotion Act of 2022. This law created the position of minister for economic security, based in the prime minister’s office, although much of the engagement with firms and data collection is still run out of METI.

How the ministries and agencies are responding to new challenges

As the government of Japan has placed greater emphasis on economic security and updated its legislation, its departments haven’t significantly altered their division of labor in terms of economic statecraft. METI continues to lead on export controls, the Ministry of Finance on investment screening, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on sanctions. What has changed is how policies are coordinated, with the creation of teams explicitly devoted to economic security.

When it was created in 2014 to support National Security Council meetings, the NSS did not feature an economic security team. Instead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs played this role by default given that it was already responsible for coordinating policy with other governments. While this ensured that Japan applied the measures to which it agreed in international forums, it was clearly insufficient to implement a holistic strategy of economic self-defense, resilience, and indispensability.

Since the 2019 creation of an economic security team within the NSS, the balance between internal and external coordination has become clear. The ten-person team is small but powerful. It can convene meetings between large, well-established ministries and bring their preferences in line with a more general sense of Japanese strategy, including Tokyo’s alignment with Washington. This role has become more prominent since the arrival of the first minister of state for economic security—who sits in the cabinet office, not inside METI or another large ministry—and a legislative mandate in the Economic Security Promotion Act for the NSS to coordinate economic security policy. The team’s access to the prime minister’s office also allows it to seek political guidance faster than experts in ministries can.

And yet, while the role of the NSS in economic security has clearly grown, the team’s small size and the long-standing roles of other ministries and agencies make the NSS a partial counterpart to the US National Security Council. The economic security team has a blue-sky thinking role and runs a regular program of cross-departmental tabletop exercises focusing on economic coercion, some of which have included US government specialists.

It’s important to remember that the NSS economic security team is not automatically at the top of the chain of command in the way the National Security Council (NSC) might be. Sensitive decisions on export controls and investment screening can also be settled by METI and the Ministry of Finance, respectively. Therefore, studying the role of each organization remains essential.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs no longer carries out internal coordination on economic security, as this mandate has been moved to the NSS. Despite this shift, the ministry still plays a vital role in Japanese sanctions and helps coordinate international positions on other tools such as export controls. As we’ve found in other countries, such as France, the diplomats have two key qualities: they are present at every international summit and often must stand in for more expert colleagues when a deal is done, and they are good at finding compromises.

While Japan has participated fully in the recent Western sanctions coalition against Russia, this has been made possible by exemptions that Tokyo sought and obtained. The best example is the sanctions exemption for the Japanese-owned Sakhalin-2 oil and gas refinery from the Russian oil price cap and other measures that could stem the flow of liquefied natural gas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also contributed to talks on how to make the sanctions effort work better, such as the Common High Priority Item list for export controls. In December 2023, it also pushed Japan to take the unprecedented step of using the legal basis of its Russia sanctions to sanction third-country entities enabling Russia to circumvent sanctions.

These decisions show that the ministry’s culture still prioritizes coordination with the United States. This worked well under the Biden administration, during which both governments managed to organize two 2+2 Summits of the Economic Security Consultative Committee, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and METI on the Japanese side and the Departments of State and Commerce on the US side. There is no clarity regarding whether this will continue under the second Trump administration.

Difficulties coordinating with the United States will be a culture shock for the ministry, but it will try to salvage what it can and keep pushing for unity in the Group of Seven (G7). The ministry is also leading on building understanding with the Global South, especially on economic security. Japan realizes better than some of its close partners that sanctions and economic statecraft can be easily misconstrued in third countries and can have adverse impacts on their economic development. Therefore, the ministry has taken on the task of explaining how its economic security policies do not contradict overarching principles such as the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, while also pushing for overseas development aid to be better coordinated with economic security priorities.

METI

Proponents of industrial policy have a starry-eyed view of the Ministry of Economics Trade and Industry’s predecessor—the Ministry of International Trade and Industry—and its role in steering Japan’s rise as an export powerhouse. The eulogizing is not entirely misplaced, but it perhaps overlooks how the powerful super ministry has needed to adapt, first to the shortcomings of Japan’s export-driven model and now to the era of economic coercion. METI can leverage deep sectoral knowledge on the Japanese economy and its interdependencies with the rest of the world, which other ministries do not have. Yet its officials still tend to downplay their readiness for the new challenges and say Japan has a lot to learn about the tools of economic statecraft.

One sign of this is that METI’s Trade and Economic Security Bureau, though run by long-standing official Hiroshi Ishikawa, is a recent creation and another result of the 2022 Economic Security Promotion Act. The bureau’s role is to implement the new legislation by taking a forensic approach to Japan’s problems and the cards it can still play. In close cooperation with firms, the finance sector, and universities, the bureau’s work is organized into three pillars. These are

“red” areas of disruptive technological innovation in which Japan needs to cultivate its indispensability but must beware of losing autonomy;

“blue” areas in which Japan has technological advantages and should maintain its indispensability; and

“green” areas of external dependence in which de-risking is needed.

So far, the approach has also made it easier to unlock larger subsidies for advanced semiconductors, which fit squarely within the “red” area in which Japan risks being left behind. The best example of this is the 1-trillion yen ($6.9 billion) subsidy for TSMC to build a factory on the island of Kyushu.

The three-pillar framework has been useful in raising awareness with firms. Some small and medium enterprises had been unaware that their intellectual property and production were part of what makes Japan indispensable to the global economy. This is usually good news. The exercises have made clear that Japan is ahead of the curve in synthetic biology. The Japan pavilion at the Osaka World Expo proudly features a human heart made of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. But technological advantages are also bringing constraints, such as the US demand for a trilateral deal with Japan and the Netherlands to control the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment or Tokyo’s own decision to restrict exports of drone technologies that can have military applications.

Ministry of Finance

Of all the ministries working on Japan’s economic security, the Ministry of Finance has had the most stable area of responsibility. Under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act of 1949, the Ministry of Finance carries out investment screening. Policies were initially very strict; however, investment liberalization progressed after Japan joined the OECD in 1964. Since the second Abe administration, attention has shifted to the new challenge of economic security.

Unlike other export controls, which often face skepticism from Japanese members of parliament keen to help firms in their constituencies, inbound investment screening enjoys broad-based political support. In 2020, an amendment supported by politicians and driven by the changing international environment considerably tightened screening by requiring prior notification of any foreign direct investment (FDI) covering 1 percent or more of ownership in a firm in a sensitive sector—down from 10 percent. The measure is country agnostic, but the shift was apparently driven primarily by China.

Prior to a 1978 liberalization, the ministry also practiced outbound investment screening. Since 1998, a simpler post-investment reporting system has become standard practice for Japanese firms, but this does not include screening. Arguably, Japan’s modest venture capital ecosystem relative to that of the United States means it faces fewer dilemmas on outbound investment.

Japan will need to diversify its partnerships to weather the storm

Japan’s recent legislative and bureaucratic reforms were carried out with awareness of US political volatility, though perhaps not an expectation that the second Trump administration would engage in a trade war with its allies. While Tokyo welcomed early signals of US engagement, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s participation in the Quad dialogues, it cannot ignore the reality that Washington is increasingly prone to economic coercion, even against allies.

This is not without precedent. US pressure in the 1980s contributed to Japan’s long economic stagnation. But today’s situation represents a larger shift and comes under more challenging geopolitical circumstances for a country like Japan, which now considers three of its neighbors to be bad actors. Japan must prepare for a strategic divergence from US economic policy, while identifying ways to prevent definitive ruptures wherever possible.

During the Trump presidency, Japan will be on a different course than the United States on green energy technology, as Japan is an export powerhouse in this field. It will also be at odds with the United States on overseas development assistance in regions where US retrenchment is enabling China’s advance. Institutions like the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) already quietly prioritize projects with economic security value; this approach should be made more explicit to encourage greater uptake in Asia and Africa.

Deeper coordination with G7 partners and other likeminded countries is essential, including on the most worrying scenarios in the Strait of Taiwan. Japan shares many of the European Union’s concerns about the US tendency to frame every economic issue as a national security threat. Japan also prefers country-agnostic policies, instead of the tier-based or country-specific approaches US administrations have developed.

Tokyo prefers more predictable policies yet—unlike the European Union—it is unencumbered by internal divisions among twenty-seven member states. It has a unique opportunity to serve as an example of what open economies that do not wish to engage in economic coercion, but must be ready to stand up to it, should do. METI’s systematic approach to cultivating indispensability is certainly more advanced than what the rest of the G7 is doing. On the other hand, Japan remains vulnerable to coercion through its supply chains and much more work must be done to build resilient alternatives to China.

Japan is in a geopolitically challenging neighborhood and is witnessing the basic tenets of its foreign policy—from alignment with the United States to fostering a rules-based environment—come under unprecedented stress. Yet its advanced manufacturing base and recently updated legislation on economic security also provide it with more cards to resist economic coercion than most countries hold. Its public and private sectors are now largely aligned on these issues. Business leaders have even expressed support for former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi becoming the next prime minister.

It’s hard to think of a more ringing endorsement from the private sector for prioritizing economic security.

About the author

Charles Lichfield is the deputy director and C. Boyden Gray senior fellow of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

The report is part of a yearlong series on economic statecraft across the G7 and China supported in part by a grant from MITRE.

The contents of this issue brief have not been approved or disapproved by the Japanese government.

Our work

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

Related content

Image: Mt Fuji and Shinjuku are pictured. Benoist via Shutterstock