Issue Brief

February 1, 2023 • 3:05 pm ET

Netanyahu’s coalition isn’t built to last: Expect high sparks within and fragile prospects for Israel’s incoming government

By Shalom Lipner

Four years and five elections since the dissolution of the last Knesset to survive two years, returning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a sixty-four seat coalition, which he maintains will serve out a full term. His supporters are heralding the establishment of a durable and homogenous leadership to pilot the country’s ship of state. The fine print suggests otherwise.

A new Issue Brief by Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Shalom Lipner examines the conventional wisdom predicting the new ruling cohort will operate as a unified, conservative bloc, arguing instead that such a prognosis denies sufficient attention to the nuanced differences between the various players in the governing bloc. Rather, Lipner’s new Issue Brief contends that the coalition’s divergent priorities reveal an underestimated fragility that will threaten the government’s prospects. Pundits should expect a contest between Netanyahu’s coalition partners over the direction and soul of the government.

Related content

Issue Brief Dec 15, 2021

Doing it his way: How Naftali Bennett could beat the odds and wind up transforming Israel

By Shalom Lipner

Israel is experiencing the throes of growing pain. After the uninterrupted, twelve-year reign of Benjamin Netanyahu – whom many Israelis considered irreplaceable as the country’s prime minister – Israelis have a new chief. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, virtually unknown on the global stage, is moving through this uncharted territory ambitiously.
Elections Israel
MENASource Nov 2, 2022

Experts react: Bibi is back—back again for now

By Daniel B. Shapiro, Barbara Slavin, Mark N. Katz, Richard LeBaron, Thomas S. Warrick, Jean-Loup Samaan, Shalom Lipner, Carmiel Arbit, Ali Bakir, David Daoud, Andrew L. Peek, Ariel Ezrahi, Yulia Shalomov, Jonah Fisher

We asked our experts to weigh in on what’s in store for Israel’s democracy, its ability to balance opposing domestic forces, and its relations with regional partners.
Elections Israel
MENASource Nov 2, 2022

As the election fog clears, Netanyahu poised to ride a hungry, far-right tiger

By Shalom Lipner

Whichever scenario materializes, it’s not impossible that Israelis could yet find themselves summoned to vote in a sixth election before 2023 is up.
Elections Israel

Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his new right-wing government look on as the government is sworn in at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool