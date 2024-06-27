Production diplomacy for deterrence, readiness, and resilience in the Indo-Pacific

Executive summary

Production diplomacy integrates the defense industrial bases (DIB) of allies and partners by protecting supply chains, strengthening alliances and partnerships, enhancing deterrence, and building defense readiness, though it is not without risks and challenges. In order to meet growing challenges of an evolving geostrategic environment including facing multiple adversaries simultaneously, the United States should rapidly develop and implement new production diplomacy initiatives in the Indo-Pacific.

The term production diplomacy was coined by Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William A. LaPlante, and subsequently defined in the National Defense Industrial Strategy as a strategy to protect DIB supply chain. It can additionally support national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific geostrategic environment.

Production diplomacy plays a key role in deepening and broadening integration among allies and partners, while enhancing resilience and building stockpiles and surge capacity. The application of production diplomacy also comes with risks and challenges, including difficulties creating sustainable industry environments, unintended technology transfer to adversaries, and domestic political environments.

While production diplomacy will not apply in every case, when applied creatively under the right circumstances, it has the potential to enhance US, allied, and partner national security. This creativity can include both coproducing and assembling forward, as well as multilateral coproduction to create win-win-win outcomes.

Maximizing effectiveness of production diplomacy initiatives to support US, allied, and partner national security objectives will require executive branch and congressional action. The full issue brief includes recommendations that think creatively; craft programs to support multiple national security objectives; assess and manage risks; overcome gaps and seams; and apply historical lessons.

Image: A worker at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a government-owned, contractor-operated installation under US Army Joint Munitions Command, packages 40 mm grenades. Source: DVIDS.