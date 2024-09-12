Americas Caribbean Disinformation European Union Latin America Migration Politics & Diplomacy United States and Canada
The challenges and opportunities of a triangular transatlantic relationship

By the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), the Elcano Royal Institute, and the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center of the Atlantic Council

To elevate the importance of transatlantic relations, the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), the Elcano Royal Institute, and the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center of the Atlantic Council joined forces to organize the seventh Trilateral Forum Europe – Latin America and the Caribbean – North America, which took place in Segovia, Spain, in February of 2024. The forum served as a space for dialogue and reflection analyzing the relationships between Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America, with the participation of authorities and academics from all three regions. This Trilateral Forum primarily focused on three priorities that would benefit from triangular collaboration:

  • Strengthening democratic governance;
  • Addressing disinformation and polarization; and
  • Building a comprehensive approach to migration.

Check out the readout below for a deep dive into the main takeaways and policy recommendations from the inter-regional forum:

Download the readout

En español: Desafíos y oportunidades de una relación transatlántica triangular

Para elevar la importancia de las relaciones transatlánticas, la Secretaría General Iberoamericana (SEGIB), el Real Instituto Elcano y el Centro para América Latina Adrienne Arsht del Atlantic Council unieron fuerzas para organizar el séptimo Foro Trilateral Europa – América Latina y el Caribe – América del Norte, que tuvo lugar en Segovia, España, en febrero del 2024. El foro sirvió como un espacio de diálogo y reflexión para analizar las relaciones entre Europa, América Latina y el Caribe y América del Norte, con la participación de autoridades y académicos de las tres regiones. El Foro Trilateral se centró principalmente en tres prioridades que se beneficiarían de una mayor colaboración triangular:

  • Fortalecer la gobernanza democrática;
  • Abordar la desinformación y la polarización; y
  • Un enfoque integral de la migración.

Descargue aquí el siguiente documento para conocer en profundidad las principales conclusiones y recomendaciones de políticas del foro interregional:

Descargar el informe

Em português: Desafios e oportunidades em uma relação transatlântica triangular

Para elevar a importância das relações transatlânticas, a Secretaria Geral Ibero-Americana (SEGIB), o Elcano Royal Institute e o Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center do Atlantic Council uniram forças para organizar o sétimo Fórum Trilateral Europa – América Latina e Caribe – América do Norte, que ocorreu em Segóvia, Espanha, em fevereiro de 2024. O fórum serviu como um espaço para diálogo e reflexão analisando as relações entre Europa, América Latina e Caribe e América do Norte, com a participação de autoridades e acadêmicos de todas as três regiões. Este Fórum Trilateral focou principalmente em três prioridades que se beneficiariam da colaboração triangular:

  • Fortalecimento da governança democrática;
  • Abordagem da desinformação e polarização; e
  • Uma abordagem abrangente à migração.

Baixe a leitura abaixo para um mergulho profundo nas principais conclusões e recomendações de políticas do fórum inter-regional:

descarregue o relatório

