The challenges and opportunities of a triangular transatlantic relationship

To elevate the importance of transatlantic relations, the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), the Elcano Royal Institute, and the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center of the Atlantic Council joined forces to organize the seventh Trilateral Forum Europe – Latin America and the Caribbean – North America, which took place in Segovia, Spain, in February of 2024. The forum served as a space for dialogue and reflection analyzing the relationships between Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America, with the participation of authorities and academics from all three regions. This Trilateral Forum primarily focused on three priorities that would benefit from triangular collaboration:

Strengthening democratic governance;

Addressing disinformation and polarization; and

Building a comprehensive approach to migration.

Check out the readout below for a deep dive into the main takeaways and policy recommendations from the inter-regional forum:

En español: Desafíos y oportunidades de una relación transatlántica triangular Para elevar la importancia de las relaciones transatlánticas, la Secretaría General Iberoamericana (SEGIB), el Real Instituto Elcano y el Centro para América Latina Adrienne Arsht del Atlantic Council unieron fuerzas para organizar el séptimo Foro Trilateral Europa – América Latina y el Caribe – América del Norte, que tuvo lugar en Segovia, España, en febrero del 2024. El foro sirvió como un espacio de diálogo y reflexión para analizar las relaciones entre Europa, América Latina y el Caribe y América del Norte, con la participación de autoridades y académicos de las tres regiones. El Foro Trilateral se centró principalmente en tres prioridades que se beneficiarían de una mayor colaboración triangular: Fortalecer la gobernanza democrática;

Abordar la desinformación y la polarización; y

Un enfoque integral de la migración. Descargue aquí el siguiente documento para conocer en profundidad las principales conclusiones y recomendaciones de políticas del foro interregional:

Em português: Desafios e oportunidades em uma relação transatlântica triangular Para elevar a importância das relações transatlânticas, a Secretaria Geral Ibero-Americana (SEGIB), o Elcano Royal Institute e o Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center do Atlantic Council uniram forças para organizar o sétimo Fórum Trilateral Europa – América Latina e Caribe – América do Norte, que ocorreu em Segóvia, Espanha, em fevereiro de 2024. O fórum serviu como um espaço para diálogo e reflexão analisando as relações entre Europa, América Latina e Caribe e América do Norte, com a participação de autoridades e acadêmicos de todas as três regiões. Este Fórum Trilateral focou principalmente em três prioridades que se beneficiariam da colaboração triangular: Fortalecimento da governança democrática;

Abordagem da desinformação e polarização; e

Uma abordagem abrangente à migração. Baixe a leitura abaixo para um mergulho profundo nas principais conclusões e recomendações de políticas do fórum inter-regional:

Related content

Image: US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Jordan's King Abdullah, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Brazil’s President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva, Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kenya’s President William Ruto, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, chairperson of the African Union and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, Managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann pose for a family photo on the second day of the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Savelletri, Italy June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane.