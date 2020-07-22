Troubled vision: Understanding recent Israeli–Iranian offensive cyber exchanges

In early May 2020, networks supporting shipping and cargo handling operations within the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei at Bandar Abbas allegedly suffered disruptions following a cyber intrusion. No technical reporting regarding the incident has been disclosed to date. The state-owned Rajaei facility has remained one of the country’s key logistics hubs, handling over 85 percent of Iranian import-export cargos. Although downplayed by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, satellite imagery showed continued disruption suggesting extensive delays at the container terminals’ eight vehicle entry and exit lanes.

Western and Israeli media reporting has linked this incident to offensive action by the government of Israel, allegedly in direct response to an attempted Iranian intrusion in late April 2020 against multiple Israeli water utility networks. These alleged Iranian attacks sought to alter industrial control systems in a manner that may have been intended to create lethal effects. The alleged water treatment attack could also have been operational preparation of the environment for action timed as part of annual campaigns associated with Qods Day. While this date typically sees attempted intrusions and disruptive attacks from multiple ideologically motivated actors, in prior years these attempts have usually had only limited or merely symbolic impact. This year’s effort likely assumed greater importance due to multiple pressures on the Iranian regime, including effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier inconclusive regional conflict events—like the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani—in which the Islamic Republic’s cyber forces were unable to effectively deliver operational results. Commercial intelligence services noted indications of substantial efforts toward multiple intrusions—including intention to target Israeli national telecommunications infrastructure, missile defense warning systems and Iron Dome interceptors, and maritime navigation networks.

While full details of the Israeli response are not clear, the strike on the port may be considered:

It is significant that public reporting on the port attack emerged less than a day after the incident was discussed in a meeting of Israel’s Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs. Whether the security cabinet intended to overtly acknowledge this operation or not, its utility as a means of communicating with Iranian leadership was reinforced by subsequent statements by senior Israeli intelligence and cyber leadership.

Deterrence lens

Deterrence works by shifting an opponent’s mindset, through cost-benefit calculation, to convince them to not do something you have told them not to do. Deterrence requires several basic elements to succeed: 1. Your opponent must know what action is to be avoided; 2. Your opponent must calculate that the costs involved in taking the proscribed action credibly outweigh the benefits of inaction. The credibility of these costs rests on the opponent’s conviction that you have capability to inflict those costs and a willingness to do so.

Is deterrence of cyberattacks the end state being sought through these Iranian-Israeli interactions? First consider Israel’s purported action through a deterrence lens:

It should be assumed Israeli targeting of the port was based on prior operational planning—sophisticated cyber operations require significant preparation. Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and other regime-controlled shell companies operating in the port have been at the center of ongoing ballistic missile and nuclear proliferation activities. Involved organizations and their leadership have previously been targeted as part of economic sanctions for nearly a decade. As a result, it is almost certain that earlier intelligence and reconnaissance actions could have provided insights to enable new disruptive cyber effects.

Viewed through a deterrence lens, targeting the port could be intended to produce a demonstrative effect, showing the capability to hold similar targets at risk, that signals to adversary leadership (and its population) that if Iran continues to engage in cyber operations, Israel will respond with costly retaliation. Given how difficult it can be to judge the effect and severity of a cyber-attack, some have argued their demonstration is necessary to convince target audiences of the gravity of the deterrent threat. Jason Healey has termed such demonstrative offensive employment a “loud shout,” distinguished from more subtle signaling mechanisms. Some have argued use of an offensive capability tips the attacker’s hand, allowing the defender to react, fix the revealed vulnerabilities, and design around the imposition of future costs from the same capability. For this reason, it has long been considered difficult to deter through the brandishing of offensive cyber options. Even where offensive cyber options are employed as a “loud shout,” adversaries may not receive the message that planners might have intended, believing their knowledge of the attack prepares them to neutralize its use in the future.

It is possible that action against the Bandar Abbas port facility presented a unique opportunity for demonstrative attack without disclosing an exquisite (highly effective and hard to reproduce) capability unknown to the adversary. At least one prior campaign was reportedly conducted between spring 2010 and fall 2012 to degrade proliferation-related targets, likely including Iranian shipping operations. A destructive malware variant was also observed in connection with attacks on multiple oil terminal facilities during the same 2010-2012 period. While eventually detected by Iranian defenders and attributed by foreign researchers to then ongoing Duqu and Flame campaigns allegedly conducted by Israel against Iran, the operation was never acknowledged and substantial unknowns about the incidents still persist. Despite these unknowns, the precedent of earlier actions meant that while specific instances of given vulnerabilities that offered continuing options for disruption of the port networks might be highlighted in the new operation, the class of offensive capabilities employed were already understood by the adversary and therefore did not risk other more novel options.

Such action would further be consistent with the Israeli services’ thinking regarding proportionate response options as articulated around kinetic actions. In these cases, strikes intended to have deterrent value as part of efforts to sustain regional stability are delivered against targets previously identified through intelligence, and serve specific strategic objectives in addition to their signaling value. This rationale underlies arguments that recent cyber operations were intended as retaliatory actions—demonstrating that any attacks on Israeli networks would be met by proportionate actions against the aggressor.

However, it is not clear that an Israeli cyber operation against the port was necessary for deterrence. Does Iran really doubt that causing Israeli deaths would lead to Israeli retaliatory action? If so (and thus precipitated a cyber operation), disrupting port services is quite an indirect way to draw such a red line and it is certainly not proportional to the loss of life that could have followed a successful Iranian attack on the water treatment facility. Since it was not proportional, in fact taking such action might create the opposite outcome–deterrence credibility would be undermined in the eyes of the Iranians who would see the Israelis responding mildly to their action. The salient deterrent point is that past Israeli kinetic action has likely established the red line against killing Israelis and has established credibility around both the Israeli capability and will to inflict costs. It is unclear if Iranian calculations view kinetic exchange or conventional war as cost prohibitive. If they do not then deterrence has failed, and cyber operations at this level are unlikely to reestablish it.